Centre notifies appointment of Justice C.S. Sudha as Permanent Judge of Kerala HC

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday issued a notification regarding the appointment of a judge in Kerala High Court. President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice C.S. Sudha, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge from the date she would assume charge of her office.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha, Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court, to be a Judge of that Court, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Saturday.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chuef Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud had on August 17 recommended Justice Sudha's appointment as a Permanent Judge of the Kerala High Court.

In June, the Collegium of the Kerala High Court had unanimously recommended the name of Justice Sudha for appointment as a Permanent Judge of the high court.

The SC Collegium had said that it had consulted other judges of the Supreme Court who were conversant with the affairs of the Kerala High Court in terms of the memorandum of procedure.

“A committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated October 26, 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of Justice C.S. Sudha,” the SC Collegium had noted.

It had said that Justice Sudha is fit and suitable for being appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Kerala High Court.

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of Kerala have concurred in the above recommendation,” said the earlier statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

