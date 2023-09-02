Bihar: PG medical student commits suicide in Patna AIIMS

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) A post graduate student of Patna AIIMS was found dead in mysterious circumstances inside his hostel room on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Nilesh Kumar, a native of Gurugram in Haryana.

The deceased was pursuing post graduate in anesthesia. He completed the MBBS course from the same institute in 2016-21. Nilesh was also doing medical practice in the AIIMS Patna.

Patna Police has recovered a four-page suicide note from his dairy where he has mentioned his failure in love affair. An FIR has been registered in Phulwarisharif Police Station and the local police are investigating the incident.

“He had gone for the night shift on Thursday and was looking happy. He returned to the hostel on Friday morning and locked the door from inside. When he did not attend the night shift on Friday night, we called him on his cell phone and also texted him on WhatsApp, but he did not reply,” said Nilesh’s colleagues.

They informed the hostel administration and broke the door in the presence of officials. Nilesh was found lying on the bed. He was taken to the emergency ward where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the incident, the AIIMS administration had informed the local Phulwarisharif Police Station.

“FSL team has collected the samples and sealed the room. We have also recovered a suicide note comprising four pages. The actual reason of death will be ascertained only after the postmortem report,” said Safir Alam, SHO of Phulwarisharif.

