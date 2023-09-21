Centre has brought the women reservation bill to mislead people, says Tejashwi

Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the women's reservation bill was brought by the Centre to mislead the people in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"We want reservation for every community in this bill, then we will completely support it.. but no one knows when it would be implemented," he said.

"This bill will be implemented only after the census. First, the census would take place followed by delimitation and then the women’s reservation would be implemented. We want this bill to be implemented soon but I believe that this bill was brought only to mislead the people in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is just a jumlebaji of the Narendra Modi government," Yadav said.

The women’s reservation bill was objected to by the RJD. However, the party stand changed as the alliance partners JD-U and Congress supported this bill.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier claimed that if the census would have been completed in 2021, the women reservation bill would have been implemented as well till now. He also said that this bill should give reservation to OBC, EBC, SC and ST.

