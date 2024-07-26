Centre extending unwavering support for people's welfare in violence-hit Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, July 26 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that due to the unprecedented ethnic crisis in the state, the Centre has been extending unwavering support for the welfare of the state and provided over Rs 500 crore for certain schemes for the benefit of the violence hit people.

Addressing an official function here, the Chief Minister said that the Centre provided Rs 145 crore and around Rs 124 crore for the operation of relief camps and construction of prefabricated houses, respectively.

The Central government released Rs 23 crore to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to the affected families, while Rs 19 crore has been released as a compensatory package for the affected people.

To provide Nutrition and Personal Hygiene for children, a sum of around Rs 44 crore has been released.

Further, as a part of the Special Assistance of Rs 1 lakh per family for displaced families in relief camps, the first installment of Rs 25,000 per family for 6,000 families has been released, the Chief Minister said.

Singh said that after the improvement of the law-and-order situation in certain areas of the state, an amount of Rs 20 crore was released for an estimated 736 families for construction of permanent houses.

