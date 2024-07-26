Former PM Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy meet PM Modi

New Delhi/Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said: "It was an honour to meet former Prime Minister, Shri H.D. Deve Gowda Ji at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. His wisdom and perspective on various subjects are deeply valued. I am also thankful for the artwork that he gave me, taking my mind back to my recent visit to Kanyakumari."

The development comes as Karnataka witnesses a rise in the political temperature. Following the overnight dharna over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam allegedly involving CM Siddaramaiah, the BJP had taken to the streets and submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to get Siddaramaiah to quit.

Earlier, Union Minister Kumaraswamy had appealed to senior advocates to file a petition before the Governor seeking his consent for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah to take the MUDA scam to the logical end.

Meanwhile, coming down heavily on the BJP in connection with the MUDA, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated that during the BJP's tenure, irregularities were committed in the allocation of Muda sites, and the government will soon release the list.

"The scandals of BJP MLAs, ministers, and former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai will come out. Investigations are underway. The BJP is the father of all scandals. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given detailed information about their scandals in the Assembly. They are trying to stop us by making noise in the Assembly because they are afraid that their scandals will be exposed," he said.

"We are exposing all the irregularities of their tenure," he added.

