Celebrate Holi in safe, harmonious, environmentally sensitive manner, says Delhi CM

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Holi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta arrived at the BJP state office in Delhi, extending her heartfelt greetings to the people of the city and the nation.

CM Gupta emphasised the importance of celebrating the festival with respect, safety, and unity, urging Delhiites to enjoy the festivities while ensuring harmony and environmental consciousness.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on this auspicious festival of Holi. I wish for a safe Holi in Delhi, where, while protecting ourselves and safeguarding our resources, we celebrate with greater security and respect for each other," CM Gupta said during her visit to the BJP office.

Earlier in the day, taking to social media, CM Gupta shared her warm wishes, writing on X, "Infinite best wishes to the people of Delhi and the entire country on the sacred festival of colours, Holi. May this festival of colours bring countless happiness, immense love and harmony in your life."

She went on to highlight the deeper significance of the festival, stating, "This festival is not just a celebration of colours, but a living symbol of victory of truth, strong bonds of relationships and mutual brotherhood. Let us all celebrate this festival in a safe, harmonious and environmentally sensitive manner. Respect each other, fill every heart with the colours of love and harmony, and together move towards a prosperous, happy Delhi."

Holi was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm at the BJP state office in Delhi. State president Virendra Sachdeva, along with other BJP leaders and party workers, celebrated Holi with colours and by playing songs.

