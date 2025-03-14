Munmun Dutta: We Bengalis love food

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Popular television actress Munmun Dutta, who is known for playing Babitaji in the show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma,” says she is a “true-blue Bengali” as she loves food.

For her, food is an essential part of every celebration, and the festival of colors is no different, as she revealed what all she gorges on at the festival of colors.

Reminiscing about the dishes her mother would lovingly prepare during Holi, she told IANS, "During childhood, my mom would make something like Luchi, Aloor Dum, or Chholar Dal, followed by sweets and Mishti Doi," she said.

Luchi is a deep-fried flatbread, which is paired with Aloo Dum, a spiced potato curry, and a lentil dish called chholar dal.

The actress added, "We Bengalis love food, and I am a true-blue Bengali in this matter," Munmun shares with a smile. I have maintained that tradition to date.”

Now, Munmun cooks something special for her mother on special occasions.

“Now, I have reversed the roles—I cook something special for my mom or anyone coming over. I absolutely enjoy cooking and inviting people over when it’s a special day like this," she added.

Despite the busy nature of her professional life, Munmun never forgets the significance of food and family during Holi.

Talking about the Holi rituals she follows, Munmun shared, "Nowadays, Holi means a day off from work, and I rest the whole day at home. Later in the evening, some of us meet for tea or dinner at home and just relax.”

“This is also because I play Holi for my show every year and have been doing so for the past 16 years. We shoot wonderful, elaborate sequences at work, which sometimes stretch for 2-3 days depending on the scenes.”

However, she now stays at home.

“So, on the actual day, I prefer to rest at home."

