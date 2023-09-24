CDS visits Karwar Naval Base, aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan visited the naval base at Karwar and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

During his visit on Saturday, the CDS assessed the progress of critical infrastructure, accommodation and other strategic initiatives at the naval base.

Interacting with the senior officers of Karwar Naval Area and Project Seabird, he underscored the importance of establishing the base as a forward-thinking and adaptable one, ensuring its readiness for future challenges with the ability to remain relevant and responsive to the evolving security concerns.

