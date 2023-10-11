CBI to probe violation of foreign fund rules by NewsClick, searches two locations in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) In more troubles for the NewsClick, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now probe the allegations of violating the foreign fund rules, and also carried out searches at two locations, including its office, in the national capital on Wednesday.

A CBI source told IANS, "Yes, the CBI will probe the charges of violating foreign funds rules against NewsClick."

He said that a case has been registered.

The source said that the CBI is also carrying out searches at the premises of NewsClick and its editor Prabir Purkayashtha in the national capital.

The source said that it will soon begin its probe.

The development comes days after the Delhi Police's Special Cell carried out searches at multiple locations in the national capital, including the premises of NewsClick and journalists associated with it in connection with a case registered under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On October 3, in a statement regarding the search, seizure and detentions carried out in connection with the UAPA case registered by the Special Cell, the Delhi Police had said that a total of 37 male suspects were questioned at office premises, while nine female suspects were questioned at their respective places of stay.

The police said that digital devices, documents, etc., were seized or collected for examination.

The Special Cell had registered an FIR in the case on August 17 under different sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code against NewsClick.

In August, a New York Times investigation had accused NewsClick of being an organisation funded by a network linked with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.

Following the searches, the Special Cell arrested NewsClick founder Purkayastha and its HR head Amit Chakraborty. They were sent to seven days of police custody.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent them to 10 days of judicial custody.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.