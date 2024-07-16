CBI overstepping its limits in DA case investigation: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 16 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar expressed his displeasure over the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) handling of his Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, stating that the agency was overstepping its limits.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Dy CM Shivakumar said, "The state government has referred the same case to the Lokayukta, which is currently investigating it. I don't understand why the CBI is going beyond its limits in their investigation."

He added, "I will meet them personally soon and convey my objections. I have done nothing wrong, and they are trying to harass many unconnected people. I'm confident that I've done nothing wrong."

When asked about Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy's criticism over the all-party meeting on the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Dy CM Shivakumar accused him of not taking interest in the Cauvery dispute.

He is not bothered about the interests of Karnataka, he stated.

"Kumaraswamy only makes allegations in a dramatic style. He is nursing a grudge against me and harbouring envy. He has been doing this since the beginning, which is why I'm asking him for a discussion," he stated.

