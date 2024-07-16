Gunjan Utreja: Social media has helped me stay relevant in a fast-paced industry

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Gunjan Utreja, whose short film 'Kahwa' was screened at Cannes and Rome, has talked about how social media has helped him stay relevant in a fast-paced industry and how he draws the line at compromising his authenticity for the sake of popularity.

Gunjan said: “For me, social media is a tool to engage with my audience and share my work. I draw the line at compromising my values or authenticity for the sake of popularity. After all, what’s the point of going viral if you lose yourself in the process?”

The actor also acknowledged the paradoxical nature of social media platforms, noting, “Personally, it helped me connect with fans, discover new opportunities, and stay relevant in a fast-paced industry. It’s like having a digital megaphone -- you just have to make sure you’re shouting something worth hearing!”

“It also helps you not only express your opinions but also gain different perspectives, helping you grow as an individual.”

Gunjan stressed the significance of staying true to one’s craft, asserting, “What really matters is staying true to your craft. At the end of the day, genuine talent and hard work will outshine temporary trends. As they say, slow and steady wins the race -- unless it’s a sprint, then you’re kind of screwed.”

As a popular show host, Gunjan called social media algorithms “mood swings” in the world of the web.

“I’ve definitely felt the frustration of chasing views and likes, only to have my content buried by some mysterious algorithm update. But I’ve learned to focus on creating content that I’m proud of rather than obsessing over numbers.”

“It’s like trying to hit a moving target blindfolded—you might as well enjoy the ride and see where it takes you,” he said.

Gunjan said that it is a bit of a double-edged sword because, while a strong social media presence can open doors, it can also overshadow raw talent.

“As an actor, I believe in balancing my online persona with my craft. It’s important to remember that followers and likes don’t define your ability. It’s like adding seasoning to a dish—great to have, but talent is the main ingredient,” he said.

