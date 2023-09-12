CBI official arrested in Assam for extorting money

Guwahati, Sep 12 (IANS) The Assam Police have nabbed a CBI official who has been suspected of attempting to extort money from a trader in the state's Nagaon district.

Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon district, said they looked into the allegations after a local resident apprised them about the matter.

"After obtaining sufficient proof against CBI employees, we apprehended him and turned him over to the CBI's higher authorities. The CBI will take more measures, and they might file a case against him," Mahanta said.

The arrested individual was identified as Ananta Bharali, a CBI Constable, allegedly sought Rs 10,000 in order to end a businessman's case in Nagaon's Kachua neighbourhood.

On Monday, the merchant who goes by the name Abul Malek reported the suspected extortion to a top police officer in Nagaon.

"Malek told the police that on Monday morning, Ananta Bharali showed up at his house and introduced himself as a CBI officer. He discussed a matter with Malek and requested money from him if he wanted the situation to be resolved," according to an official.

Malek claimed to have received a call from an unknown number, and the caller identified himself as a CBI employee.

"He informed me that if I give him Rs 10,000, he can halt the ongoing case. I asked him to show me the paperwork, but he was unable to do so," Malek told the reporters on Monday.

There is no official statement from the CBI yet on this matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.