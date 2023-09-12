1,400 km of Delhi roads to be beautified

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Delhi government on Monday said it would beautify 1,400 km of Delhi roads.

Delhi's Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and PWD Minister Atishi jointly unveiled the city-wide beautification plans of the Delhi government.

Atishi said: "The G20 summit was successfully conducted due to the strict self-discipline showcased by the people of Delhi and the hard work of all government agencies. During the preparations for G20, many roads across the city were redesigned and beautified, landscaping was done across various parts of the city, and lights and fountains were installed at various spots.

"The key areas of Delhi were decorated, well-maintained and beautified to welcome G20 guests from the world over. Following this success, today, on behalf of the Delhi government, MCD, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, we would like to promise the people of Delhi that the whole city will be beautified in the coming time on the lines of key areas of G20. All the areas of Delhi will be beautified, maintained, and illuminated in the same way in the future," she said.

She said that in Delhi, there are 1,400 km of PWD roads.

The work on these roads will include beautification, lighting, landscaping, and improving footpaths.

"We would like to congratulate and thank 2 crore people of Delhi for their cooperation and tax money, which was used to beautify Delhi for the G20 summit. Maximum works by the Delhi government, including the beautification of roads, rejuvenation of historical monuments, and illumination of tourist destinations, were done with the tax money paid by 2 crore people of Delhi," Bhardwaj said.

