CBI must provide concrete evidence: Nilotpal Mrinal, man behind 'Justice For SSR' storm

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report in the high-profile Sushant Singh Rajput case has sparked renewed debate over the circumstances surrounding the actor's death, and Nilotpal Mrinal, the man behind the "Justice For SSR" campaign on X, has questioned the agency's decision to give clean chit to actor Rhea Chakraborty and emphasised that it must present concrete evidence to confirm suicide.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mrinal expressed his dissatisfaction with the CBI's findings.

"The CBI has given a clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty, but if they are stating that Sushant committed suicide, they must provide evidence to substantiate this. We have been repeatedly told that Sushant committed suicide, but no one has presented solid proof that he took his own life. If such evidence exists, it should be made public," Mrinal said.

Mrinal, who hails from Bihar like the late actor, rejected the notion that Rajput could have committed suicide.

"No one from Bihar gives up so easily. Sushant was a fighter, and there was no reason for him to take such a drastic step. The CBI’s report only raises more questions about the investigation process," he added.

He also pointed out the strange situation surrounding the crime scene, noting that the flat where Sushant was found dead had been cleaned multiple times before the CBI arrived.

"The room was cleaned repeatedly before the CBI even arrived. What can the agency investigate when the scene has been tampered with? If the CBI insists that the case is closed, they should provide hard evidence showing that it was indeed a suicide," Mrinal said.

He criticised the authorities for not offering a clear explanation about why Rajput would have committed suicide.

"Sushant was not a failure. He didn't lose his job or fail exams. There must be a valid reason, but so far, no one has explained why he took such a step," Mrinal added.

BJP leader R.P. Singh also reacted on the matter, supporting the investigation but calling for further scrutiny.

"The CBI has filed its closure report after a thorough investigation, but the Disha Salian case, which is linked to Sushant's death, needs to be investigated further. We hope the authorities will look into it so that the truth about all the parties involved can be revealed," Singh said.

He referred to allegations in a 500-page complaint filed by Salian’s father, claiming involvement of prominent figures such as Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray in the case.

The CBI has officially filed closure reports in two high-profile cases related to the death of Bollywood actor Rajput, as per officials. One case was filed by the actor’s father, K.K. Singh, accusing Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and financial misconduct whereas a second case was registered by Chakraborty against Rajput’s sisters on alleged medical malpractice.

The CBI has submitted its final report on Singh’s complaint before a special court in Patna and a separate closure report on Chakraborty’s case was submitted to Mumbai court. The court will decide whether to accept the findings or to order further investigation.

