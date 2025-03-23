FIFA WC Qualifiers: Anthony Gordon withdraws from England squad due to injury

London, March 23 (IANS) Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from the England national camp due to an injury, that he sustained during a win over Albania in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. England face Latvia on Monday evening in their second World Cup qualifier.

"Anthony Gordon has withdrawn from Three Lions camp having sustained an injury during Friday night's 2-0 win over Albania. The forward has returned to Newcastle United for further assessment," England Football said in a statement on Sunday.

Gordon was introduced as a second-half substitute as England completed a 2-0 victory over Albania in World Cup qualifying on Friday. The 24-year-old went down in discomfort late on after he arrived at Wembley and received treatment before heading down the tunnel. “He looks injured. First of all, I thought it was his stomach, but it's his hip and it does not look good. It's a bit worrying, yeah." Tuchel had said after the win.

The 24-year-old Gordon has nine goals and six assists in 34 appearances for Newcastle so far this season and his injury is a blow to Tuchel ahead of his second game as England boss.

Friday's match was Tuchel's first game in charge as England boss. He was pleased to start his spell in charge with a victory but was also keen to point out the areas for improvement.

“We can do better and we have to do better. We started quite well, with a lot of passes and high energy but the opponent was hard to wear down because they defended in a deep block and all the matches we saw in the EUROs, they managed to not concede chances, not concede goals.

“In the second half, I felt we were too slow and there weren't enough runs off the ball to get more often behind the line," Tuchel said after the match," he added.

