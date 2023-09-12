CBI becomes active on Narada video scam again, summons Mathew Samuel next Monday

Kolkata, Sep 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths seems to be becoming active again on Narada video scam where several top leaders of Trinamool Congress and one police officer were purportedly seen accepting cash against promises of favours.

The CBI has summoned Mathew Samuel, the man behind the sting operation at CBI’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata on September 18.

However, sources said that Samuel has told the central agency that he would be able to honour the notice and come to Kolkata provided his to and from flight costs are borne by the agency.

Sources said that some of the past statements given by Samuel in this connection with the said sting operations were not matching with the documents collected by the central agencies in the matter. So he had been asked to appear at the CBI office in Kolkata again on September 18 again, sources added.

The Narada videos surfaced just before the 2016 West Bengal Assembly polls. It created a major political stir in West Bengal and at one point of time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even said that had she been aware of it, she would have denied tickets to those who appeared in the sting videos.

Now after the CBI’s fresh initiative in the matter after so many years has led to several speculation in the political circles in the state. The question that is taking the round in the corridors of power now is whether after Samuel, the CBI will summon the leaders shown in the sting video.

