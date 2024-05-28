CBI arrests official while accepting bribe in J&K's Ramban district

Jammu, May 28 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that it arrested an official in J&K’s Ramban district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000.

The CBI, in a statement on Tuesday, said that it registered a case against the accused on allegations that a bribe of Rs 20,000 was demanded from the complainant to process his application for land settlement.

“After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the bribe of Rs 18,000 from the complainant.

“A trap was laid on Monday and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 18,000 from the complainant.

“Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 3,71,500 and other documents. Further investigation is now going on,” the CBI statement added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.