300 candidates want to contest Legislative Council elections on Congress ticket in K’taka: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said that around 300 candidates want to contest the Legislative Council elections on the Congress ticket.

“It is not possible for us to accommodate all these 300 candidates who come from every segment and region of our state. The party high command will decide on who will fight from which segment,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons before leaving for New Delhi to meet the high command.

He said that there is demand from all regions to give representation. “Some seats have sitting MLCs and others have worked for the party at various levels,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar said that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should not make all the decisions regarding the selection of the candidates.

“We will of course take feedback into account before taking any decision,” the Deputy Chief Minister said while reacting to the Home Minister’s remarks.

The election of 11 MLCs will be held on June 13. Given the number of MLAs, the Congress can elect seven MLCs in the Legislative Council known as the Upper House.

