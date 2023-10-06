CBI arrests four officials of GST & Central Excise Division in Aligarh for bribery

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two superintendents, an inspector and a Tax Assistant of GST and Central Excise Division in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh for allegedly taking bribes, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Superintendents K.P. Singh and Rohit Kumar Varshey, Inspector Pradeep Kumar, and tax assistant Sanchit Kumar.

According to officials, a case was registered on complaint against two officials of CGST, Aligarh.

"The complainant (an agent in LIC) had alleged that no firm in his name was ever registered with GST but he has been receiving continuous notices from CGST Department since the year 2021 wherein an amount of Rs 1,70,981 was demanded. It was further alleged that when the complainant met both the accused at CGST office in lieu of said notice, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to terminate the said notice," said a CBI official.

"The CBI laid a trap. The tax assistant working in CGST office obtained the said bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant and handed it over to an inspector," said the official.

"During the investigation, two Superintendents, one Inspector and a Tax Assistant were caught and a bribe was recovered. Searches were conducted at five locations including at Aligarh in the premises of the accused. Cash of Rs 5 lakh (approx.) and some documents were found during searches,” the official added.

