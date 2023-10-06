CM YS Jagan Seeks Centre's intervention on Polavaram Project

New Delhi: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday and appealed to intervene in ensuring that the Union Government clears the pending reimbursement of Rs.1355.57crore spent by the State on Polavaram Project immediately.

In a memorandum submitted to the Home Minister, the Chief Minister said that the revised estimates are put at Rs. 55,548.87 crore by the Technical Committee but they should be approved by the Centre.

He further said that the Centre has agreed to release Rs. 12, 911.15crores to implement the R and R package and go ahead with the project but as per the Lidar Survey, 48 additional habitations in 36 villages and colonies are to be shifted to safer places.

For this, the Government needs Rs. 17,144.06crore to implement the R and R package and construct the Project as per the revised estimates.

He further said that the Polavaram Project is the life line of Andhra Pradesh and urged him to intervene in this matter to ensure that the revised estimates are accepted and R and R package is released immediately.

With regard to the Terms of Reference of KWDT II, the Centre excluding Karnataka and Maharashtra from basin and involving only Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is not scientific and aspirations of people of the State should also be considered, he said.

