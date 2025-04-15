Cate Blanchett: I am serious about giving up acting

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) With a career spanning over three decades and two Oscar honours, actress Cate Blanchett said she is “serious” about stepping away from her craft one day.

She said during a new interview with the UK’s Radio Times magazine, where the actress is promoting her forthcoming and first-ever audioplay, BBC Radio 4’s The Fever, reports deadline.com.

While introducing herself for the tape, she hesitated to announce her title as actress, which co-director John Tiffany pointed out.

She replied, “I did, didn’t I? It’s because I’m giving up.”

The star clarified, “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting.”

She added that there are “a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

Speaking to her experience of celebrity, she said that she doesn’t love the interview process,

“No one is more boring to me than myself and I find other people much more interesting. I find myself profoundly dull … When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud. I’m not that person.”

Most recently, Blanchett wrapped her 6-week limited engagement of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull in London’s Barbican Theatre, which is currently eyeing a 2026 Broadway run.

Next up, she will appear in the star-studded alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, from the Zellner brothers, which she is also producing, as well as previous colleague Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother, a triptych feature film. Her latest movie, The New Boy, which is set for a May 23 theatrical release.

Talking about “The Fever,” it is an adaptation of Wallace Shawn’s drama features a 90-minute monologue from an unnamed woman who travels to a civil war-torn country and becomes ill, realizing that her material comforts and privileges are bankrolled by oppression spurred by global capitalism.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.