Caste census report to be discussed in Cabinet: K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Raichur (Karnataka), Oct 5 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the state government has accepted the controversial caste census report and will be placed before the Cabinet, with the report discussed before a decision is made.

Speaking to the media here while responding to a query regarding the publication of the Kantharaju Commission's caste census report, Siddaramaiah added that the report has already been received and will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting before a decision is made.

If there are any minor errors in the report, they will be rectified after review, he said.

In connection with the caste census, the Supreme Court has already passed an order regarding internal reservations, and the government has not opposed this decision.

However, the caste census report will also be discussed with the Congress high command and in the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah added.

"We have to discuss the matter with the party high command as it is a national issue," he said.

Speaking at the "Karnataka Sambhrama" event, the Chief Minister noted that he was participating in the celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the renaming of the state to Karnataka, a decision made by the then Chief Minister late Devaraj Urs in 1973.

"In 1973 the state was named as Karnataka. Fifty years have passed since the state was named Karnataka. This is its 51st year. On November 1, we (the government) will hold a concluding ceremony. To mark the occasion, we are building a Bhuvaneshwari statue before the Vidhana Soudha," he said.

To mark the occasion, in connection with the Gokak movement launched to make Kannada the official language in the state and naming the state as Karnataka, the event is organised in collaboration with the Department of Kannada and Culture, the Kannada Development Authority, Siddaramaiah added.

When asked about the 'Swabhimani Samavesha', the Chief Minister described it as a gathering of self-respect for the backward classes, underprivileged, and minority communities.

Answering a question on why the convention is being held, CM Siddaramaiah said: "It's all about backward community and it's not only about me. It is "Swabhimani Samavesha". It is not held because someone's pride is hurt, they want to instill more pride among these people."

In response to questions about the Tungabhadra and Navale reservoirs, the Chief Minister on the issue of providing a permanent solution, said that while the reservoir has a capacity of 133 TMC, it currently holds 102 TMC.

"However, due to silt accumulation amounting to about 30 TMC, it is impossible for the farmers in the lower areas to release water. The repair of the 19th gate was completed in five days. Now, the reservoir is full and the government will take the necessary steps to ensure water is provided to the farmers in the lower areas," Siddaramaiah said.

