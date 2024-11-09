Carrying Constitution & filing FIR against media, aren't you ashamed: Union Minister to K’taka CM

Ballary, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, on Saturday, strongly condemned the FIRs against media personnel in connection with the publication of news about a farmer’s suicide due to Waqf row.

Speaking at a campaign meeting in support of BJP candidate Bangaru Hanumanth in the Sandur Assembly constituency on Saturday, Union Minister Joshi expressed his anger and alleged that Congress leaders, while constantly talking about the Constitution, act in ways contrary to it.

He went on to mention that a farmer who had suffered from Waqf land encroachment in 2020, had taken his own life in 2022. When BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and the media exposed this, FIRs were filed against them.

Joshi questioned whether those responsible even understand the essence of the Constitution.

He criticised Congress leaders, calling them out for merely distributing blank copies of the Constitution while failing to honour its principles.

Joshi further openly questioned Siddaramaiah: “Aren't you ashamed of filing cases against the media while holding the Constitution?”

He further accused Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan of engaging in land grabbing in the name of Waqf, questioning how Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could lecture them on moral issues while supporting such actions.

A case was booked against the Editor of Kannada Duniya e-paper and the Editor of Kannada News e-paper regarding the matter. The FIR was filed by the Cybercrime, Economic Offences, Narcotics (CEN) Police in Haveri district of Karnataka.

The case has been booked under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita – 2023. BJP National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya is named as the first accused in the case.

