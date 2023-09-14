Cardi B, Offset’s steamy video leaves fans in shock

Los Angeles, Sep 14 (IANS) Rappers Cardi B and Offset have left their fans stunned as they simulated having sex in the toilet at MTV VMAs.

The pair looked as smitten as ever as they packed on the PDA at the music industry event, reports Mirror.co.uk.

After walking the red carpet, the husband and wife headed to the bathroom together to make the steamy footage. Cardi, 30, took to Instagram to share a video of her frisky husband grinding against her from behind in the venue's bathroom.

Cardi joined in the fun by making sensuous noises as she filmed them grinning into the mirror. WAP singer Cardi looked as glam as ever as she wore a sparkly blue sequined dress after her performance of her new single ‘Bongos’ with Megan Thee Stallion.

Going for the full effect, the rapper began making sexual noises and comments as the two posed in the sink mirrors of the toilets.

As per Mirror.co.uk, in the background someone can be heard asking to borrow Cardi's phone charger when she replied in a sexual tone: "Yeah, come get it." But her friend quickly replied: "I am not coming in there!"

Her friend then came out of the cubicle looking awkward as she saw the pair and Cardi started laughing. However, fans were left horrified by the video, with one writing: "This is embarrassing," and another saying: "They look more like adult movie actors than singers."

A third person commented: "This is wild," along with a laughing face emoji. Another added: "Just embarrassing, isn't it?" Yet another wrote: "This two be wilding," as a fan said: "This couple are crazzzy."

The video came after affair rumours emerged recently. Offset had accused his wife of cheating on him as he shared a post on Instagram.

