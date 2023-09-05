Cancer cases, deaths to rise globally among under 50-s by 2030: Study

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) The world is likely to see a significant increase in the early onset of cancers and related deaths by 2030 among people below the age of 50, according to a study.

Published in the BMJ Oncology, the findings showed the global number of early onset cancers is set to rise by 31 per cent among people below the age of 50. The cancer related-deaths will also rise by 21 per cent.

The study is based on the Global Burden of Diseases report 2019 that analysed the status of 29 types of cancer in 2014 countries, including India.

First reported by the Times of India, the report showed that in the last three decades from 1990 to 2019, there has been a 79 per cent increase in cancer cases among those under 50.

From 1.82 million in 1990, cancer cases went up to 3.26 million in 2019. However, the related deaths decreased by 28 per cent during the period.

Further the study showed that breast cancer accounted for the maximum number of early onset cases in under-50 in 2019. Cancers of nasopharynx also known as windpipe (2.28 per cent annually) and prostate (2.23 per cent

annually) rose the fastest since 1990.

The early onset of liver cancer, however, fell by 2.88 per cent, during the period.

Several studies have shown sedentary lifestyle, westernisation of diet (including junk and fast food), increased screen time and lack of exercise are the major reasons behind an increasing case of cancer globally and in India.

Obesity, stress, smoking, alcohol, tobacco also contribute to the rising cancer cases.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) estimates, there were 19.3 million incident cancer cases worldwide in 2020 and India ranked third after China and the US.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle, relishing simple home-cooked food with ample amounts of leafy greens, exercising daily, and leading a stress-free life can help keep the cancers at bay.

