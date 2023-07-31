Can never leave politics, just taking break right now: Archana Gautam 

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Archana Gautam, who is currently making a place for herself in the Entertainment Industry, said that she can never leave politics, feels she has taken birth for it only. But currently, she is taking a break from it.

Archana, who became a household name with her stint in 'Bigg Boss 16' and is currently seen entertaining the audience in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', was seen attending the IIFTA Awards 2023 on Saturday in Mumbai where she won the award for Best Dhamakedar Reality Star.

The actress opened up about her current show KKK and her future in the industry and politics.

When asked if she has quit politics, Archana said: "Not at all. I can never leave politics. I feel I have taken birth for it. Right now, I am making a place in the industry and it is going very well. So I took a break from politics. Whenever the right time comes, I will surely be back into it."

"I feel in the upcoming elections, the citizens of India should give a chance to Rahul Gandhi now. He should be given a chance to run the country. People should see what he can do for the country," the actress said.

Talking about her journey in KKK, she said: "People are watching the show now and we are getting very good reviews. I have tried my best to entertain the audience."

Sharing about her future projects, Archana said: "I can not reveal much about it now. But very soon, the audience will see me in a very good project. "

