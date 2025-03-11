Can create Jallianwala Bagh too: Sanjay Nirupam on repeat of ‘Shaheen Bagh stir’ threat

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday strongly criticised the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) threat regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, warning that such inflammatory rhetoric could also escalate into a 'Jallianwala Bagh' type situation.

The AIMPLB had claimed that the country would be transformed into another 'Shaheen Bagh' if the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed by the Parliament.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Nirupam clarified that the amendments to the Waqf Board were meant to resolve existing issues and would not harm the Muslim community at large.

He argued that the Waqf Board, which manages over 8 lakh acres of land, has long operated in a opaque manner lacking proper oversight.

"The Waqf Board operates like a big shop, and its land transactions have often gone unscrutinised. The proposed changes are aimed at removing these irregularities for the betterment of common Muslims. The real concerns lie with the Maulanas and Maulvis, who benefit from these unchecked dealings," Nirupam stated.

He also emphasised that if there were objections, they should be addressed in court and the Board must not afford to challenge the decision, politically.

"If certain sections are eying particular benefits by threatening another Shaheen Bagh like stir, they should be warned that this could also lead to a situation like Jallianwala Bagh," he stated.

Nirupam further reacted on the ongoing debate surrounding the 'Three-Language Formula' in India, defending it as a sensible approach originally introduced by former Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

According to Nirupam, the system allows for respect for regional languages, while also promoting Hindi as the national language, and English as a modern mode of communication.

He criticised Tamil Nadu politicians, particularly those from the DMK, for turning this policy into a political issue.

"In Maharashtra, where Marathi is the dominant language, the three-language formula works fine. There’s no reason why Tamil Nadu can't implement it in the same way," Nirupam said.

Nirupam further addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Aligarh Muslim University’s decision to stop students from celebrating Holi on campus, a move that has sparked outrage.

"It is wrong to prevent anyone from celebrating Holi," Nirupam remarked.

"If Holi isn’t celebrated in India, where will it be celebrated? In Pakistan? We’ve been celebrating Holi here for centuries, and no one should be stopped from enjoying their festivals."

He pointed out that if students at the university were observing Ramzan and fasting during the holy month, they should respect the right of others to celebrate their festivals as well.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.