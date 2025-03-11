NexGen Gurugram 2025: Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal fires 65 for first-round lead

Gurugram, March 11 (IANS) Chandigarh’s Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal was in red-hot form as he fired a seven-under 65 to seize the first-round lead at the PGTI NexGen 2025 season-opener being played at the Golden Greens Golf & Polo Club here on Tuesday.

The seasoned Jatiwal scored an eagle and five birdies on the way to his 65 in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event players finishing lower than 60 in the Order of Merit in the previous season.

Chandarjeet Yadav from Chandimandir, Haryana, was placed second as he shot a four-under 68 on the opening day of the INR 20 lakh event.

Jatiwal, who won his only title on his professional debut back in 1998, made all his gains early in his round as he collected five birdies between the first and the 10th holes and followed that up with an eagle on the 11th.

The 48-year-old’s eagle came as a result of a 10-foot conversion. All aspects of his game came together as Rajiv sank two more long birdie putts and landed his wedge shots within four feet on two other occasions for birdies. He narrowly missed a hole-in-one on the eighth where he also landed a birdie.

Jatiwal said, “I’m really pleased with this effort considering the course conditions were quite tough as the wind was up when I was playing. I couldn’t have asked for a better start. It’s important for me to just keep it going from here on. I’ve had a decent start to the 2025 season on the main tour and that has given me the confidence coming into this week.”

The PGTI NexGen is a series of three events each with a prize fund of Rs 20 lakh. The NexGen Gurugram is the first event in the series with the second event being the PGTI NEXGEN Kapurthala which will be played from March 18 to 20 at the RCF Golf Club in Kapurthala.

The third event of the season, Phillaur Open will be played from March 25 to 27 at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur.

The players finishing among the top 60 in the 2024 PGTI Order of Merit are not eligible to play in the NexGen Tour in 2025. The winner of this year’s NexGen Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (PGTI) for the 2026 season.

