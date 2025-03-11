Man beaten to death in Gurugram, accused held

Gurugram, March 11 (IANS) A man was allegedly beaten to death by a person with a cricket bat on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

The victim was identified as Neeraj (28). He was residing in Sainipura Mohalla in the Jharsa village of Gurugram.

The accused, identified as Sanjay (26), has been arrested for the crime.

According to the police, during the wee hours of Tuesday, a police team of Jharsa Police Post received information regarding the murder of a man in Jharsa village. Upon information, the police team reached the spot, where they recovered the victim's body with injury marks on his head.

The deceased's sister filed a police complaint; she stated that his brother Neeraj was sleeping outside the room. At around 2:00 a.m., she suddenly heard a voice. When she came out, she saw an unknown person had entered her house and was repeatedly hitting his brother Neeraj on the head with a cricket bat. After this, she, along with other family members, caught that man and handed him over to the police.

Due to the injuries, her brother died on the spot. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Sadar Police Station Gurugram. The police arrested the accused Sanjay, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused, Sanjay, is a drug addict, and on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when the victim was sleeping outside his room, Sanjay killed Neeraj by hitting him on the head repeatedly with a cricket bat kept in the room.

The cricket bat used in the crime has also been recovered, police said.

"The police team is questioning the accused thoroughly about the reasons for the murder. Further action will be taken in the case as per the rules. Further investigation is on," said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

