Cameroon's Andre Onana comes out of retirement ahead of AFCON qualifier

Yaounde, Sep 5 (IANS) Cameroon's goalkeeper Andre Onana has reversed his decision to retire from international football ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Burundi.

Last week, Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song included the 27-year-old Manchester United player in the squad for the upcoming qualifier, reports Xinhua.

Onana had previously announced his retirement from international football in December following a disagreement with Song over tactics.

"My desire to represent my country has never wavered... I respond to the call of my nation with unwavering certainty, aware that my return is not only intended to honor my dream but also to respond to the expectation and support of Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine," Onana said in a statement shared on his social media handles on Monday.

He said, although he has been unjustly treated, he will remain faithful and committed to Cameroon.

"This is the time to unite, to work in harmony for our common good: Cameroon," he added.

Cameroon needs only a draw in their match against Burundi on home ground next week to qualify for AFCON.

