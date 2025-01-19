Cameron Diaz is open to work on 'The Mask' sequel but on one condition

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Cameron Diaz, who recently returned to the screen in 'Back in Action' following a 10-year hiatus, is open to working in the sequel to 'The Mask'.

The actress landed her first role as Tina Carlyle in the 1994 superhero comedy and she'd happily play the character again, so long as Jim Carrey was on board to play Stanley Ipkiss and his titular alter ego, reports ‘Female First UK’.

When asked about a potential sequel, she told 'Access Hollywood', “If Jim’s on board, I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress also admitted she'd be keen to make another 'Charlie's Angels' film with Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymre.

She said, “It would be amazing. It would be really amazing”. Her 'Back in Action' co-star Jamie Foxx then said he would be happy to "throw my hat in the ring" to play John, the character portrayed by Bill Murray in the 2000 movie.

Cameron replied, “I’m gonna text (Lucy) right now and pitch her Jamie as Bosley”. Last month, 'Dumb and Dumber' star Jim admitted he would make a sequel to 'The Mask' if he was approached with the right story.

He told Comicbook.com, “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things. I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just — things tend to change”.

Meanwhile, the 'Holiday' actress recently insisted she will never make another rom-com.

