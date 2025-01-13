Calling Uddhav Thackeray a traitor is insult to Balasaheb and Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for terming Uddhav Thackeray a traitor during a BJP rally, calling it an insult to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Maharashtra.

“Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena have committed no betrayal. It is the BJP that has fueled betrayal. Amit Shah’s statement criticizing Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena and calling Uddhav Thackeray a traitor is an insult to the Hindu Hriday Samrat and to Maharashtra. Applauding such remarks is shameful,” Raut said.

Raut was responding to HM Shah’s comment that the Maharashtra Assembly elections had buried the “politics of betrayal” allegedly started by Sharad Pawar in 1978 and continued by Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 when he allied with the Congress and NCP to form the government.

Defending NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Raut said, “Sharad Pawar has dedicated his life to politics and social work and has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. Maharashtra BJP must clarify whether they approve of such harsh criticism of a respected leader by the Union Home Minister. Outsiders, even those in high positions, cannot come to Maharashtra and insult leaders like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Leaders like Balasaheb Thackeray and Pawar have built this state with pride. Those who clap for such insults should feel ashamed.”

Raut accused the BJP of politicizing betrayal for its own benefit. “The BJP formed a government with traitors and now lectures about betrayal. They are the ones promoting dishonesty and unconstitutional actions in this country,” he alleged.

Referring to the brutal killing of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, Raut alleged that the key mastermind had not been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), unlike the eight others who have been arrested.

“The mastermind’s boss is in the Maharashtra cabinet. I want to remind Amit Shah that running a government with the help of goons is the real betrayal of Maharashtra,” he remarked.

On the survival of the INDIA bloc, particularly amidst friction between AAP and Congress in Delhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) deciding to contest local elections independently, Raut emphasized unity.

“The INDIA bloc must become stronger. The real crisis facing the country is Modi and Shah. The Constitution is under attack. Shiv Sena (UBT) is clear that the alliance must stay strong and united,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.