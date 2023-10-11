Calcutta HC stays removal of law college principal

Kolkata, Oct 11 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed order of single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of same court ordering removal of the principal of a reputed law college here.

On October 5, Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the authorities concerned for the removal of Sunanda Goenka as the principal of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College and closure of her room till further orders.

She challenged the order at the division bench against that single- judge bench the very next day.

The division bench also ordered immediate unlocking of the principal’s room of the law college.

The division bench also stayed the single- bench order for removal of another teacher of the law college, Achin Kundu.

Justice Gangopadhyay directed for their removal following charges that their appointments were not made as per provisions of the University Grants Commission.

The division bench ordered that Goenka will have to submit her credentials in the matter to the single-judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay only.

The division bench also observed that the matter will be heard by Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench only.

It observed that the decision taken by the single- judge bench was a bit hurried as it was taken just on the basis of a mobile conversation.

