Nishant Malkani says ‘Pashminna’ is a tribute to Yash Chopra’s films

Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Nishant Malkani, who is all set to star as the lead actor in the upcoming romantic drama ‘Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’, shared that the show is a tribute to late filmmaker Yash Raj Chopra, adding that the show is nothing short of cinema.

The star cast of the show were present in Srinagar, Kashmir for the shooting and promotions of the show. Nishant looked dapper in an olive shirt, white trousers and matching blazer. He completed with beige coloured loafers.

Talking about the show and his character, Nishant said: “My character Raghav Kaul is completely opposite of Pashminna Suri. He is a sharp business man, a practical fellow. But he doesn’t believe in love. He feels love is a marketing gimmick. He has faced a tough childhood. He never explored love zone.”

“My character has several layers and the transition is very beautiful. From a practical, cold-hearted person he becomes a empathy-filled compassionate person just because he falls in love with Pashminna. He realises the power of love and transforms,” he said.

“I agree that I am more suited for romantic characters, but this character is not like that. It converts into a romantic person. You will see an entire journey in Pashminna,” he shared.

He added: “This show is a tribute to Yash Raj kind of cinema, and we are in the location which is a tribute to Yash Raj cinema, because Yash Raj has made Kashmir very popular. Our show is no less than a movie.”

Nishant, who is known for his works in ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’, ‘Control Room’ amongst others said his aim has always been to play different variations of characters in his career.

‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ is set and shot in Kashmir, bringing alive a love story between Pashminna (played by Isha Sharma) and Raghav from very diverse walks of life.

A love story full of twists and turns, Pashminna is the story of a lively girl with an undying spirit who hopes to create her own epic love story. Produced by Alchemy Films, the story of 'Pashminna' promises to enthral audiences with a riveting narrative that weaves artistic and cultural nuances of the region such as the food, music and art.

With the majestic backdrop of the Himalayas and the serene beauty of the Dal Lake, the show boasts a talented ensemble cast that includes Isha Sharma, Nishant Malkani, Hiten and Gauri Tejwani.

It will air on Sony SAB from October 25.

