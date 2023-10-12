Calcutta HC orders CID probe against law college principal

Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe against Sunanda Goenka, the principal of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College in Kolkata, over allegations of assuming teaching job by submitting forged documents.

The matter was so far being investigated by the anti-fraud section of Kolkata Police.

However, the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay observed on Thursday that the cops of the anti-fraud section have failed miserably in progressing with the investigation and hence the case is now being handed over to the CID of state police.

Justice Gangopadhyay also gave CID the authority to question Goenka in the matter, and if necessary, even take her into custody.

He then directed the CID to submit a preliminary report in the matter by October 18.

Although there was call for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, Justice Gangopadhyay rejected that demand.

“This is a local matter involving one college and hence the CID of the state police is fit enough to carry out the investigation,” he observed.

The city police had started the investigation against Goenka following a complaint filed in 2018 by a former member of the governing board of the Law College, who accused Goenka of both submission of forged documents and involvement in financial irregularities.

The local Charu Market police station first started the investigation by filing an FIR in November 2019. Later, the investigation part was shifted to the anti-fraud section of the city police.

Recently, Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered for the removal of Goenka from the chair of the principal of the said college.

However, on Wednesday, the high court’s division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay stayed that order.

The division bench, at the same time, ordered that Goenka will have to submit her credentials in the matter to the single-judge bench of Justice Gangopadhyay only.

The division bench also observed that the matter will be heard by Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench.

