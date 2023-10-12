Blackberrys partners with Paralympic Committee of India as 'Official Ceremonial Partner' for Asian Para Games

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Blackberrys has joined hands with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the “Official Ceremonial Partner” for the upcoming fourth Asian Para Games to be held in Hangzhou, China later this month.

As part of this collaboration, the Indian clothing brand will dress Paralympic athletes and representatives of India travelling to China for the championship scheduled between October 22 and October 28, 2023.

In a press meet on the sendoff ceremony held in the capital city on Thursday, Blackberrys unveiled and handed over the Official Ceremonial Suit to the attending athletes Parul D Parmar (Para Badminton) and Amit Saroha (Para Discus and Club throw) and PCI delegates.

Among the dignitaries who graced the event were Gursharan Singh, Chef de Mission, Satyanarayana, Chairperson - Para Athletics, Nikhil Mohan- Co-Founder and Director of Blackberrys; Rajesh Sethuraman Vice President- Brand Experience at Blackberrys; Praveen Gupta General Manager – Supply Chain at Blackberrys and para-athletes Parul D Parmar (Para Badminton) and Amit Saroha (Para Discus and Club throw).

Gursharan Singh, Secretary-General of the Paralympic Committee of India, stated, ”Our primary mission at the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is to foster inclusivity and excellence in para-sports. Aligned with Blackberrys' ethos of 'Keep Rising,' this partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to determination, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. It encapsulates our unwavering belief in the potential of our para-athletes and mirrors Blackberrys' inspiration for individuals to 'Keep Rising' through their product innovation and fit.This successful collaboration symbolizes our collective dedication to the spirit of sportsmanship and achievement, inspiring Team India to triumph at the Asian Para Games"

Team India will be participating in 17 sports of the 4th Asian Para Games. The Indian contingent will compete in a range of categories, including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Blind Football, Boccia, Canoe, Chess, Cycling, Judo, Lawn Ball, Powerlifting, Rowing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo and Wheelchair Fencing.

