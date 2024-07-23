Calcutta HC fixes bench to hear Mamata's plea challenging order on Guv's defamation suite

Kolkata, July 24 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justices Indra Prasanna Mukherjee and Biswaroop Chowdhury will hear Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plea challenging an earlier order of the same court putting an interim stay on making any derogatory remarks against Governor C.V. Ananda Bose till August 14.

After the single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao put the interim stay on July 16 while hearing a defamation suit filed by the Governor against the Chief Minister, the latter on July 19 approached the high court challenging the single-judge bench order.

However, it was not decided as to which division bench would hear the plea filed by the Chief Minister.

Sources said that on Tuesday, the division bench of Justice Mukherjee and Justice Chowdhury was allotted the matter for hearing sometime this week.

In his defamation suit, the Governor made Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh and party legislators Sayantiak Banerjee and Reyat Houssen Sarkar as parties.

