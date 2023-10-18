Cabinet approves productivity linked bonus for non-gazetted railway employees

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for 2022-23 to all eligible non-gazetted railway employees.

ThePLB has been namely approved for railway employees like track maintainer, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsman, ministerial staff and other Group ‘C’ staff (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel).

In recognition of this excellent performance by the Railway staff, the Centre has approved payment of PLB of Rs 1968.87 crore to 11,07,346 railway employees.

The performance of Indian Railways in 2022-2023 was very good, official sources said. The Railways loaded a record cargo of 1509 million tonnes and carried nearly 6.5 billion passengers.

Many factors contributed to this record performance, including improvement in infrastructure due to infusion of record capex by the government in railways, efficiency in operations and better technology among other issues.

Payment of PLB will act as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards further improvement in performance, sources added further.

