Cabinet approves pact between India & France for cooperation in digital technologies

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a MoU between the Electronics and IT Ministry and France's economy ministry on cooperation in the field of digital technologies.

The MoU intends to promote closer cooperation and exchange of information pertaining to the digital technologies and will mutually support each participant’s goal to promote access to digital technology in their country.

Both G2G and B2B bilateral cooperation in the field of digital technologies will be enhanced post the inking of this pact. It envisages improved collaboration leading to employment opportunities in the field of IT.

