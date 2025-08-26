Buy only Swadeshi products this festive season: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak echoes PM Modi’s appeal

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has appealed to citizens of the state to support local products and prioritise the purchase of Swadeshi goods during the upcoming festive season.

His remarks come in strong endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to promote Indian-made products as a step toward building a self-reliant nation.

“Modi ji had also urged citizens on August 15 that all shopkeepers should only buy and sell Swadeshi goods. I echo the same sentiment and appeal to all residents of the state to purchase only indigenous products,” Pathak said, while speaking to IANS.

He further added, “Promoting Swadeshi will strengthen our country. I also appeal to the people of the state to support local products, as promoting them will strengthen our country.”

Pathak’s remarks closely follow Prime Minister Modi’s Independence Day address, in which he urged Indians to make the upcoming festive season a celebration of self-reliance and national pride.

“This is the season of festivals -- Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, Diwali... these are not just cultural celebrations, but should also be festivals of self-reliance,” the Prime Minister said.

“Once again, I appeal to you to adopt this mantra in your life: Whatever we buy should be 'Made in India', it should be Swadeshi,” he emphasised.

PM Modi called on citizens to choose local goods for all purchases, from decorations to gifts, and advised businesses to avoid selling imported items.

“I appeal to the citizens of the country to prioritise products made in India. Whether it's decorative items or gifts, let us choose products made in our country. I also encourage businesses to refrain from selling imported goods from other countries,” PM Modi said.

“These small but impactful steps can play a vital role in accelerating our nation’s growth and prosperity,” he said, while calling for a national movement to support local products.

