US Labor Day 2025 Store Hours: Is Walmart Open? What About Target, Costco and Others?

As Americans gear up for Labor Day 2025 on Monday, September 1, many are planning last-minute shopping runs—whether it’s school supplies, home essentials, or holiday discounts on electronics. With government offices, banks, and post offices closed for the federal holiday, the big question is: Will Walmart be open?

Walmart Stays Open

Good news for shoppers—Walmart will be open on Labor Day 2025. Stores across the country will follow their usual hours, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. A spokesperson confirmed that no nationwide changes are planned, though customers should double-check their local branch since some stores may adjust slightly.

Why It Matters

While much of the country takes a pause for Labor Day, most major retailers keep their doors open to meet holiday demand. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is a go-to stop for families wrapping up summer vacations, students getting ready for school, and bargain-hunters chasing discounts on groceries, electronics, and more.

Other Stores Open on Labor Day

Walmart isn’t alone. Several big chains will also remain open, many offering holiday sales:

Target: Regular hours, though pharmacy times may differ.

Home Depot & Lowe’s: Normal business hours.

Best Buy: Most stores open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Macy’s & Kohl’s: Open, with hours varying by location.

Whole Foods & Trader Joe’s: Open, but check local schedules.

Aldi: Open with reduced hours depending on the branch.

Costco, however, is expected to stay closed, continuing its long-standing holiday tradition.

Checking Local Hours

To avoid surprises, Walmart recommends using its online store locator for real-time updates on opening and closing times. Early birds can take advantage of the 6 a.m. opening before crowds pick up later in the day.

The Spirit of Labor Day

Beyond shopping, Labor Day is rooted in history—it was created in the late 19th century to honor American workers and the labor movement. Today, it’s seen as both a tribute to working people and the unofficial end of summer, marked by barbecues, travel, and, increasingly, a busy day at the stores.

Bottom line: Yes, Walmart and most other major retailers will be open this Labor Day, giving shoppers plenty of options to balance celebration with last-minute errands.