Mundru Phanindra: A Leader Who Blends Vision and Versatility

Born on September 19, 1990, Mundru Phanindra is a rare kind of leader who wears many hats with ease — entrepreneur, investor, journalist, and corporate strategist. His career spans technology, media, and the automobile sector, with each venture reflecting his disciplined approach and commitment to excellence. As the Founder and CEO of Thenisa Tech Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the Creator of Abigail Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., and Corporate General Manager of the respected Telugu daily Surya, Phanindra’s journey is built on grounded values, strategic foresight, and a long-term vision.

Raised by his parents, Mundru Abraham and Mundru Mani, in a close-knit, values-driven household, Phanindra imbibed discipline, honesty, and the importance of education early in life. His upbringing emphasized not only academic excellence but also integrity and respect in all circumstances. His sister, Mathangi Ramya Vidya Sagar, has been a constant source of encouragement and a trusted confidante, supporting his endeavors every step of the way. This strong family foundation shaped his character and ambitions.

Phanindra’s entrepreneurial journey began long before his companies took shape. While pursuing his B.Tech degree, during his second year of college, he started working on offline assignments for Google, gaining practical exposure to global tech standards and workflows. At the same time, he began developing websites for a variety of clients. Over the years, his portfolio grew steadily, with each project deepening his understanding of how technology could be tailored to meet specific business needs.

The establishment of Thenisa Tech Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was not an overnight achievement but the result of 11 years of sustained effort, discipline, and vision. Every step from those first college projects to managing complex assignments was a building block in creating a company known for innovation, reliability, and a strong customer-first ethos.

Not content with achievements technology alone, Phanindra expanded into the automobile sector by creating Abigail Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. with a clear and powerful vision — to make trust the cornerstone of every customer interaction. His wife, Sravanthi, stood alongside him in this journey, offering unwavering support and sharing in the operational and strategic decisions that shaped the company’s identity. Over time, Abigail Automobiles earned a loyal customer base by prioritizing customer satisfaction above short-term gains.

At the center of all his professional accomplishments is a strong and supportive family. Sravanthi is not just his life partner but also a steady pillar of encouragement, offering both personal and professional support. Their children, Mundru Abigail and Mundru Malvyn Abraham, remain his greatest inspiration.

For Phanindra, success is not measured solely in financial terms. It is about building something that lasts, whether that be a brand, a team, or a reputation.Through his work, he has shown that with the right combination of vision, discipline, and commitment, it is possible to create meaningful impact across multiple sectors, leaving behind not just businesses but a legacy of leadership that inspires the next generation.