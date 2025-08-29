ATMA August 2025 Admit Card Released at atmaaims.com – Download Now

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA August 2025 admit card on August 28, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website – atmaaims.com – by logging in with their PID number and date of birth.

The ATMA 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2025, in computer-based mode across various test centres. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam hall, as entry will not be permitted without it.

How to Download ATMA 2025 Admit Card

Follow these steps to download your ATMA hall ticket:

Visit the official ATMA website: atmaaims.com

Click on the “Candidate Login” tab on the homepage.

Select the relevant exam date.

Enter your PID number and password/date of birth.

The ATMA admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for the exam day.

Details Mentioned on ATMA Admit Card 2025

The hall ticket will include the following information:

PID number & Roll number

Candidate’s name and address

Candidate’s photograph & space for another photograph

Exam centre details

Password & Signature

Important exam day guidelines

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details. In case of discrepancies, they must immediately contact the ATMA exam authorities for corrections.

