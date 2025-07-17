ITR Filing FY2024-25: Last Date, Revised Deadlines, and Key Updates

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for AY 2025–2026 has been moved from July 31 to September 15 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The CBDT has extended the deadline to enhance the filing experience for taxpayers.

According to Section 234A, you are exempt from paying interest if you file an ITR and settle any outstanding self-assessment taxes by the revised deadline. Here is all you need to know about the new deadline, penalties, and updated filing timelines, regardless of whether you work for yourself or are paid. Different categories of taxpayers have specific due dates under the Income Tax Act of 1961.

The deadline has been moved to September 15, 2025, for individuals, HUFs, AOPs, and BOIs whose accounts don't need to be audited.

The deadline for companies that need an audit is still October 31, 2025.

The deadline for companies that need transfer pricing reports (for certain domestic or foreign transactions) is November 30, 2025.

The deadline for belated or amended returns is December 31, 2025.

ITR Filing FY2024-25: Revised Deadlines

Since it took some time for the new tax regime to be incorporated into the income tax filing system, the board decided to provide an extension when the new tax regime was introduced in the ITR forms this year. It took time for the offline and online ITR tools to update those modifications.

ITR Filing: What Happens if You Miss the Deadline?

Under Section 139 (8A), taxpayers who miss the deadline still have the opportunity to file an amended return. Taxpayers will now have up to 48 months to file an updated return, as opposed to the prior 24-month limit. However, they are required to pay an extra 60% and 70% in taxes.

Explaining the Penalties

Section 234A states that if you file your return after the deadline, you will have to pay interest on the unpaid tax amount at the rate of 1% per month.If your total income exceeds Rs 5 lakh, Section 234F charges a late filing fee of Rs 5,000; if it is less than Rs 5 lakh, the fee is Rs 1,000.