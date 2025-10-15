Gold & Silver Prices Continue Bull Run: Check Rates in Your City Today

Gold continued to gain amid escalating US-China trade tensions, the ongoing US government shutdown, and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

The price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,28,890 per 10 grams on October 15 (Wednesday), up Rs 540 from the previous close of Rs 1,28,350 on October 14 (Tuesday).

As of 10:30 am on October 15, Gold MCX was trading at Rs 1,26,737 per 10 grams — higher by Rs 504 or 0.40%.

Globally, the yellow metal rose 0.4% to $4,155.99 per ounce. A combination of factors — including geopolitical and economic uncertainties, expectations of US Fed rate cuts, strong central bank purchases, the de-dollarisation trend, and robust ETF inflows — has fueled the gold rally.

The price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 1,28,890 per 10 grams in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, while in Delhi it was Rs 1,29,040.

Silver Rally Continues

Silver also extended its record-breaking run, hitting Rs 1,90,000 per kg on October 15 — up Rs 1,000 from Rs 1,89,000 on October 14. In major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and across Kerala, the white metal crossed Rs 2 lakh, touching Rs 2,07,000 per kg.

In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune, prices ranged between Rs 1,90,000 and Rs 1,95,000 per kg. As of 10:30 am on October 15, Silver MCX was trading at Rs 1,60,360 per kg — up Rs 856 or 0.54% from the previous close of Rs 1,59,504.