Gold Rate Today May 7: Prices Continue to Rise as Demand Increases

Gold prices have increased sharply today in Hyderabad and other major cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. In Hyderabad, both 24-carat and 22-carat gold rates have gone up, while silver prices have fallen. Similar trends are observed across the two Telugu states.

Gold Rates (May 7, 2025):

24 Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹99,000

22 Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹90,750

Silver Rate:

Silver (1 KG): ₹1,11,000



The increase in gold prices is influenced by several global and domestic factors. Geopolitical tensions, including rising friction between India and Pakistan, have created market uncertainty, leading investors to prefer gold as a safe asset.

Other key reasons include global inflation concerns, a weakening rupee, fluctuations in the US dollar, and changes in interest rates. On the other hand, silver prices dropped due to a slowdown in industrial demand and profit booking by traders.

With the current economic climate remaining uncertain, further price changes are expected. Experts suggest that buyers and investors stay alert and informed as global and local developments continue to impact the bullion market.