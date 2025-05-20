Gold Rate Today May 20: Gold Prices See Decline for Second Day

Gold and silver prices have dropped today in Hyderabad, offering some relief to customers after several days of fluctuations.

Today’s Gold & Silver Rates in Hyderabad (May 20, 2025)

24 Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹95,020

22 Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹87,100

Silver Rates:

Silver (1 KG): ₹1,08,000

In the city, the price of 24-carat gold has come down by ₹490 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold saw a drop of ₹450 per 10 grams. Silver has also become cheaper, with a decrease of ₹1,000 per kilogram. These rates remain nearly the same across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The decline in prices is mainly due to easing trade tensions between the United States and China, which has impacted global market trends, leading to a reduction in demand for safe-haven assets like gold and silver.