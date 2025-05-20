Hyderabad Terror Plot Foiled: Duo Trained via YouTube, Planned Tiffin Box Bombings

Days after two men were arrested in a joint operation by the Counter-Intelligence cells of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, startling details have come to light about a major terror plot.

The police thwarted an attempted bomb attack in Hyderabad and Vizianagaram with the arrest of Siraj Ur Rehman (29) and Syed Sameer (28). Explosive materials—ammonia, sulphur, aluminium powder, batteries, and wires—were recovered from locations linked to the accused.

Investigators have found that Siraj, a native of Vizianagaram, had relocated to Hyderabad under the guise of preparing for Group-2 exams. Sameer, a resident of Bhoiguda in Secunderabad, worked as an elevator mechanic. Both men are believed to be receiving instruction from Islamic State (IS) handlers in Saudi Arabia.

According to preliminary findings, Siraj and Sameer met on multiple occasions in Hyderabad to discuss their plans. The duo allegedly intended to carry out a "tiffin box" bomb attack and had procured materials for the explosives via e-commerce platforms, including Amazon. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the probe.

On Monday (May 19), NIA officials and state police personnel visited Vizianagaram to gather more information on Siraj and the extent of the planned attacks. During interrogation, it emerged that a six-member group—comprising Siraj, Sameer, the Saudi handler, and three others from Maharashtra and Karnataka—had formed a private Instagram group to coordinate the plot.

While Siraj was tasked with purchasing the bomb-making materials to avoid raising suspicion in Hyderabad, the duo reportedly relied on YouTube tutorials to assemble the devices. Officials said test explosions were conducted in the Rampachodavaram forest area, and investigators have collected evidence of these trials along with plans for a series of blasts in Hyderabad.

Authorities are now working to identify the remaining members of the group. Following their arrest, a local court in Vizianagaram has remanded Siraj and Sameer to 14 days of judicial custody.