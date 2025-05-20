Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Results 2025 Expected by End of May, Confirms Board

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results 2025 soon. As per board officials, results will be announced via a press conference, where the topper list will also be unveiled. Once declared, students can access their scorecards on the official websites:

No Official Date Announced Yet

RBSE Board Secretary Kailash Chandra Sharma has clarified that no official result date has been announced. He urged students and parents to ignore unofficial dates circulating on social media or search engines.

“Results are not scheduled for release this week. They are expected by the end of May,” Sharma said.

How to Check RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025

Follow these steps once the results are declared: