Gold Rate Today May 1: Sharp Decline in Gold and Silver Prices

Gold prices witnessed a sharp decline across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, May 1, 2025. In Hyderabad, the rates for both 24-carat and 22-carat gold fell significantly, reflecting a broader trend seen in domestic and international markets.

Gold Prices in Hyderabad (May 1, 2025)

24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹95,730

22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹87,750

Silver Prices in Hyderabad (May 1, 2025)

Silver (per kg): ₹1,08,900

Similar prices were recorded in major cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, with slight variations. This marks a major drop, with gold prices decreasing by ₹5,620 over the last nine days, making it one of the steepest short-term declines recently.

The drop in gold prices is mainly due to global market conditions, including a stronger US dollar and rising stock markets. After recent gains, investors are now booking profits. Easing US-China trade tensions and remarks by President Trump have also impacted demand. With global uncertainty, gold and silver prices may stay volatile in the coming days.